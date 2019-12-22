Congresswoman Debbie Dingell spoke with Fox News’ Chris Wallace this morning about impeachment, but she also discussed her reaction to President Donald Trump’s attack on her late husband John Dingell.

At his campaign rally last week while the impeachment vote was going on, the president went off on Dingell, recalling his condolence call after her husband passed, for voting for impeachment, and joked that maybe her husband is in hell.

“It just sort of kicked me in the stomach,” Dingell told Wallace. “It was politicization of something that didn’t need to be so. And by the way, John Dingell earned — he was buried at Arlington Cemetery because he was a World War II veteran and that had been discussed with the army a year before.”

She said she was grateful for his call at the time because “it meant a lot to somebody who was hurting and loved her husband.”

Wallace brought out the criticisms Trump’s received from Republicans on his gross comments, before showing video of White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defending POTUS as a “counterpuncher” who was “riffing.”

“I think there are lines that you don’t cross and I think he crossed a line there,” Dingell said about the president. “I don’t need an apology, don’t want an apology, I don’t want a campaign to begin around that. What I do want is people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to a political environment?”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]