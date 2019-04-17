Dem 2020 Candidate Tim Ryan ‘Concerned’ About Democratic Support for Socialism

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) voiced his concern about his party’s leftward shift toward socialism, telling CNN this morning that he is opposed to “centralized bureaucracy” solving America’s issues.

“I’m concerned about it,” Ryan said after CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked if the candidate about Democratic voters favoring socialism over capitalism.

“Because if we are going to de-carbonize the American economy, it’s not going to be some centralized bureaucracy in Washington, DC, that’s going to make it happen,” he added. “It’s going to be part targeted government investments that do need to be robust, but it’s going to be the free market that’s going — at the end of the day — is going to make that happen.”

He continued: “They have the magic of the free market, they have the innovation, the creativity, the profit motive. The government is not going to completely de-carbonize the American economy. We have got to work with them. We can’t be hostile to the free enterprise system.”

After voicing his opposition to socialism, Ryan was pressed about why he supports Medicare for All, which many Republicans criticize as socialized medicine, and he replied by brushing off the program as just an “aspirational goal.”

The self-described socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is currently leading early polls in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary, which Ryan entered a week ago.

