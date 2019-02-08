Dem Congressman Defeated by Ocasio-Cortez Says He ‘Didn’t Underestimate’ Her: ‘I Wish Her Well’

Former Congressman Joe Crowley spoke tonight with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, who brought up how he was defeated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in one of the most shocking primary results of 2018.

Melber brought up how much national attention Ocasio-Cortez has gotten and asked Crowley how it feels seeing all of this.

“I think part of it is because she beat me,” Crowley said. “I take some, you know, I take some solace in that. That I was important enough that people took note of someone beating me.”

He also claimed that he “didn’t underestimate her” and said, “There are a lot of factors that went into the race… I wish her well and I want her to do well. I want her to do well on behalf of my constituents and for the country as well.”

