Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) suggested that Trump’s recent decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria may ultimately cost him support among Congressional Republicans seeking to exercise “more intellectual independence.”

Speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Monday night, Raskin first pointed out that Rep. Justin Amash has already left the Republican caucus because of the Mueller report.

“There are several other Republicans who have voiced kind of muted support for the impeachment inquiry,” Raskin said. “But if you look at what’s happened with Syria, I think it’s shaken loose a lot of Republicans to try to exercise a little more intellectual independence.”

Cuomo then asked if Republicans may see Trump’s recent action as an “abuse of power.”

“If they can denounce the president for ruthlessly betraying the Kurds, certainly they can denounce the president for ruthlessly betraying Americans,” Raskin replied. “We got the same treatment. He sold out our presidential election, the current election that’s going on where he tried to get Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors being involved.”

He then stressed that the “bottom line” is that the impeachment inquiry is hardly an “Agatha Christie mystery.”

“The president bragged about the fact that everything that took place in the phone call, they withheld the money and then they showed total consciousness of guilt by putting all the records of the phone calls in the secret server,” he then said, making his case that it is hardly a whodunit at all.

Watch above, via CNN

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com