Dem Congressman Tears Into Northam: ‘He’s Less Popular Than Howard Schultz Right Now’

Congressman Steve Cohen (D- TN) blasted Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on MSNBC this afternoon and joined the ranks of Democrats calling on Northam to step down.

Northam apologized last night over the photo on his yearbook page showing someone in blackface and another person in a KKK robe. But now, per multiple reports, Northam is telling people

Alex Witt asked him about the scandal and Cohen said anyone with an “understanding of the horrors of Jim Crow and segregation” wouldn’t have allowed that on their yearbook page.

“He had to approve it. This says something about him,” Cohen said.

He also weighed in on Northam now saying he’s not in the photo:

“Now he’s not sure it was him. How are you not sure? If you ever had a picture taken as a Klansman or in blackface, you’d know it!”

Cohen concluded, “He needs to resign. He’s less popular than Howard Schultz right now. I guess he needs to go to Dunkin Donuts and smell the coffee.”

