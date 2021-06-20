Dem Congressman Tells CNN: Republicans Spreading Lies About Jan. 6 Are ‘Just Bad For Democracy’ and ‘Need to Go’

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) told CNN’s Jim Acosta that his Republican colleagues who continued to spread lies about Jan. 6 were “just bad for democracy” and “need to go.”

Acosta noted that Moulton had written an op-ed for CNN during the insurrection, and quoted a section:

As I write this I’m sheltering in the Capitol complex with the rest of Congress. We were rushed here from our offices in the House floor as these terrorists stormed the building and started weaving through the corridors…This is no protest. This is anarchy. It’s domestic terrorism. The people who are in the building right now are traitors to our nation.

The CNN Newsroom host then asked Moulton what he would say to the 21 Republican members of Congress who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol that day, or those who were “floating this wacky FBI false flag conspiracy theory.”

“They are trying to whitewash history,” replied Moulton, calling them “traitors” for supporting the “domestic terrorists” who “attacked the seat of government…with the intention of undermining the election, undermining the will of the people.”

“And frankly,” he continued, “if you’re aiding and abetting terrorists by your actions in the Capitol, whether it was back on January 6th or with your votes today, you don’t deserve to be a member of Congress.”

These Republicans, he added, needed to start taking seriously their oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

Moulton also described some of what he witnessed on Jan. 6 during the attack on the Capitol, while we were still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that “a bunch” of the Republicans refused to put on masks, and several Democrats “politely asked them to put their masks on,” but they refused.

“I took out my camera and started recording them and then they started putting their masks on,” said Moulton. “I guess they didn’t want to be hypocrites on TV.”

“But the point is that these Republicans are just bad for democracy,” he said. “And that’s not every Republican. There are some really courageous Republicans out there who are doing the right thing, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, who voted for the January 6th commission to simply investigate this in a bipartisan way and make sure it never happens again. But the Republicans who are violating their oath by supporting this domestic terrorism, by whitewashing history and now by making light of it, they need to go.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com