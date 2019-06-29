Congressman Mike Quigley knocked President Donald Trump for his comments about Russian election interference while in Japan for the G-20, during which he spoke with Vladimir Putin.

During his press conference in Japan, Trump was asked about his lighthearted comment to Putin about how he shouldn’t interfere in the election. At one point, Trump again said, “He denies it totally.”

Quigley told MSNBC’s Alex Witt, “It’s a joke. The president acts as if president Putin owns him. I don’t know how else to describe it.”

He talked about the Mueller report and the warnings from the intel community about Russian interference going into future elections, saying Congress is taking action and “the president should be behind it.”

“We need to get moving because That election is coming, and frankly, we are far from ready,” Quigley concluded.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

