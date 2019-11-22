Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi decried the attacks on several impeachment witnesses by “nutty” people on CNN earlier tonight.

The Illinois Democrat made a point of telling Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman this week during his hearing, “From one immigrant American to another immigrant American, I want to say to you that you and your family represent the very best of America. I assume that you are as proud to be an American as I am.”

Blitzer asked for his reaction to “the ongoing attacks on these witnesses over their heritage by some of these fringe groups out there and some that may not even be fringe groups,” including attacks this week on Vindman.

Krishnamoorthi said it’s “reprehensible” and said the attacks on Vindman are “motivated by his immigrant status”:

“The other thing that really bothered me about the attacks on Lt. Col. Vindman had to do, I think, in part with Jewish heritage as well. This is something I talked about with Dr. Fiona Hill. There has been a consistent smear campaign against her, Marie Yovanovitch, and potentially even Lt. Col. Vindman in some of these right wing circles, in part based on their Jewish heritage and conspiracy theories with George Soros and just some crackpot theories. In some cases, I believe those same people fomenting those theories are trafficking in those crazy conspiracy theories with regard to Ukraine interfering in our 2016 elections. I think it’s a nutty group of people who are kind of behind some of these strange theories that seek to smear Vindman and Hill and Yovanovitch and others.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]