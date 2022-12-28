Congressman Wants to Throw the Book at ‘Pathological Liar’ George Santos: He ‘Defrauded the Voters of New York’

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) called for severe punishment, up to and including criminal prosecution, for embattled Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY)

Santos was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district last month. He will be sworn in next week, barring some unforeseen event.

The 34-year-old has admitted he lied about everything from his work history and education to his personal life, including his ancestry during his campaign. He has faced calls to step down from both sides of the aisle.

During multiple interviews, Santos has said he merely embellished certain aspects of his life. His attempts at damage control have done little in the way of soothing those who are demanding he is held accountable.

On Wednesday’s edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC, guest host Jonathan Capehart asked Torres what he feels should happen to Santos.

“George Santos is a pathological liar who’s defrauded the voters of New York state,” Torres said. He added:

I mean he has lied systematically about nearly every aspect of his life. His family heritage, his educational background, his employment history, his ties to historical events like the Holocaust or the Pulse club massacre. And the depth and breadth of his deception is staggering. It’s unprecedented. But even worse than his lying is his possible law-breaking. He should be the target of multiple investigations. The House Ethics Committee should investigate him for his likely falsification of official federal documents. We have to send a clear message that if you defraud the voters you’re going to be held accountable. You’re going to be even prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

