Dem Congresswoman Demings to Whitaker: You’ve Made a ‘Mockery’ of the Criminal Justice System

Congresswoman Val Demings (D- FL) directly told Acting AG Matthew Whitaker during today’s hearing, “I believe that you have worked to make our criminal justice system––to make a mockery out of it.”

She went on to bring up his conversations with President Donald Trump and asked if they ever spoke about the SDNY case involving Michael Cohen.

“Congresswoman, as I’ve mentioned several times today,” he responded, “I am not going to discuss my private conversations with the President of the United States.”

She also brought up Trump’s attacks on the DOJ and the FBI. You can watch above, via CNN.

