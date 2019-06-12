Dem Congresswoman Reacts to Trump Being Open to Accepting Foreign Dirt: ‘Past Sad… It is Criminal’

Democratic Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence called President Donald Trump‘s stunning admission that he is open to receiving information about his 2020 opponents from foreign agents “past sad.”

She also called the president’s remarks “criminal.”

Lawrence’s comments came during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett shortly after the clip of Trump’s interview with George Stephanopoulos — in which he not only admitted to still being open to foreign dirt but also said the “FBI Director is wrong” about the fact he should notify the FBI if any foreign agent offers him information — was released.

Trump argued that gathering information — even from a foreign agent — amounted to “oppo research” and was not election interference.

The Congresswoman did not agree.

Lawrence started off by explaining that opposition research involves Google searches and reading newspaper clippings and using an agency — located in the United States, not outside countries — that does such things.

She then said oppo research is not what Trump is talking about.

“What this man is talking about — and he is the president of the United States — is how he can violate the rules and policies of our country by prohibiting outside foreign entities to interfere with our democracy,” she continued on. “It is… it is past sad. It’s past frustration. This is criminal. It is criminal.”

She then added that Trump needed to be held accountable.

“You know, we’ve been talking about impeachment,” she stressed, noting she thinks that process needs to begin.

“I don’t know what’s happening to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who continuously put their head in the sand,” she further noted. “This issue, our country, the citizens, our democracy, is bigger than Donald Trump. And we need to act — I mean, that should be scary. That should frighten people. And we need to do our job.”

Watch above, via CNN

