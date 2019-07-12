comScore
Dem Congresswoman Says Talk of Pelosi Feud With Freshmen Dems Exaggerated: ‘Maybe It’s in the Twitter World’

By Josh FeldmanJul 12th, 2019, 4:04 pm

There’s been growing tensions between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and certain freshman Democrats––particularly Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez––particularly after Ocasio-Cortez accused Pelosi of being “disrespectful” in singling out “newly elected women of color.”

Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D- FL) dismissed the idea there’s a burgeoning feud and reacted with amusement to the idea of President Donald Trump defending the Speaker.

“I think a lot of this feud is exaggerated, maybe it’s in the Twitter world,” she said, “because on the ground here, I feel like on the issues that are very important to the American people, Democrats are united.”

Brooke Baldwin brought up a recent tweet from AOC criticizing Pelosi:

Baldwin asked, “Is Twitter really the right way to air your grievances with the Speaker of the House?”

Frankel said “I guess these younger meshes have a new way of communicating,” but she added, “it’s preferable to have face to face communications, and I think that’s happening now.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

