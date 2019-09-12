ABC’s Democratic 2020 presidential debate took an sharp turn on Thursday night when Julian Castro took a torch to Joe Biden during an intense brawl on health care.

Biden was locked in recurring health care debates with his fellow Democrats throughout much of the evening — including Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke — and when Castro outlined his vision on the issue, he accused the former veep’s plan of forcing people to buy into coverage with his plan.

“They do not have to buy in,” Biden responded.

“You just said that two minutes ago!” Castro retorted. “You just said two minutes ago they would have to buy in. You said they would have to buy in? Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?! Are you forgetting already what you said two minutes ago?”

Castro’s repeated jabs at Biden for forgetting his remarks drew gasps from the room, but he continued to talk about his plan before sending a final, brutal jab at Biden: “I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

“That will be a surprise to him,” Biden shot back.

As things calmed down, Pete Buttigieg said “This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable. This reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington.”

“That’s called the Democratic primary election,” Castro retorted “That’s called an election.”

“But a house divided cannot stand,” chimed in Amy Klobuchar.

Watch above, via ABC

