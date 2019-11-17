Congressman Chris Stewart (R- UT) and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D- NY) got heated on ABC this morning over the impeachment hearings and whether the evidence against the president is really coming together or not.

Stewart argued that “the evidence is crumbling” and that the Democrats realize they’re “in trouble” on this.

“I asked the Ambassador, do you have any evidence at all the president committed bribery? She said no. Do you have any evidence at all the president did anything criminal or illegal? The answer is no. I think the longer this hearing goes on, the less Americans are going to support impeachment,” he continued.

Maloney shot back that “the evidence is building” illustrating POTUS using military aid to “pressure a foreign leader to help him in his re-election campaign.”

“That is solicitation of a bribe, and that is an impeachable offense listed in the Constitution,” he contninued. “Sadly my friend Chris Stewart is going to get his wish this week when we get testimony from Ambassador Sondland, who at the president’s instruction told the Ukrainians either go to a microphone and announce an investigation of the Bidens or there will not be military assistance. That is solicitation of a bribe.”

Stewart said Democrats are “changing the goalposts” and insisted it’s “perfectly appropriate” to push for investigations because it’s “investigating corruption broadly.”

Maloney argued Stewart’s engaging in the “‘so what’ defense” before asking, “Chris, will you join me on asking the State Department to produce the mountain of records. They could produce them in tomorrow. Our committee has subpoenaed them. Will you join me?”

Stewart responded, “You bet. I don’t think there’s anything at that will implicate the president.”

He also said it’s worth hearing from the Bidens on their Ukraine ties. Maloney called this “a continuation of a smear against Vice President Biden and his family.”

“If you want to have a conversation about how the sons of powerful people or children of powerful people benefit from their parent’s office holding, I’m happy to have that conversation. I say we invite Donald Trump Jr., Eric, Ivanka to join in,” he shot back.

Stewart retorted, “Let’s bring them in if you agree that we should bring in Mr. Biden.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]