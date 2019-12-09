Barry Berke, one of the Democratic witnesses in today’s impeachment hearing, admonished lawmakers who he suggested were not open to arguments presented in the hearing.

It is the hope that in these discussions we can put aside political rancor, disagreements, and have a fair discussion about the facts and this conduct,” Berke, a counselor for House Judiciary, said Monday. “Not just as it relates to President Trump, but as to the presidency itself and future presidents. My son, our children, our grandchildren, they will study this moment in history. They will read all of your remarks. They will learn about all of your actions. And that is not a reason to vote for or against impeachment. For that, of course, you must vote your conscience. But that is a reason for us to have a fair debate about what the undisputed facts show.”

“It is a reason for these debates to–again–fairly focus on the facts and to make sure the presentations we’re going to hear will not distort the record,” he continued. “It is a reason to focus on the facts and what is in the country’s best interest.”

“Of course we do have an election coming up. That’s not a reason to postpone this discussion. That’s the reason we must have this discussion, to make sure it is not interfered with. To make sure this president doesn’t do it, to make sure future presidents do not do it,” he continued.

“History, future generations will be the judge,” Berke concluded.

