Dem Rep. Asked If He Feared for Safety While With Pelosi on Taiwan Trip, Calls Out Chinese ‘Bullying’

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) told MSNBC’s José Díaz-Balart that he had no fear making the recent trip to Taiwan with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), despite the condemnation from Chinese officials and increased military drills in the area.

Balart noted the plane Pelosi and the others traveled on took a longer route to Taiwan, avoiding a direct route over the South China Sea where there is a sizable military presence.

“Were you and your colleagues ever worried about your safety? Boy, China was saying all kinds of things,” Balart asked Krishnamoorthi, one of multiple lawmakers to accompany Pelosi on her headline-making visit.

The congressman noted the massive amount of threats made through Chinese social media, including some saying they would shoot the Pelosi’s plane down, but insisted he was “not concerned” for his safety.

“We were in the safe hands of the Air Force, as well as Navy,” he said, applauding the service members for creating unspecified “counter measures” against the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to “dissuade” the U.S. officials from visiting.

Balart noted a potential piece of legislation that would “bolster” Taiwan’s defense capabilities against Chinese militarism, legislation that is reportedly not finding much support in the White House, which fears it could have a negative impact on U.S. relations with China.

“I respectfully disagree with the White House,” Krishnamoorthi said. “I think right now we have to help. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, we have an obligation to support the self-defense of Taiwan, and we cannot cower in the face of intimidation or bullying by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The U.S., the congressman added, will need to step in and help Taiwan now, or he predicts another Ukraine-skyle invasion.

“To avoid what happened in Ukraine happening with Taiwan, we’re going to have to achieve peace through strength,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com