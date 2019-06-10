The House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring John Dean was the big news in Congress today, but the big three cable news networks were in breaking news mode for much of the afternoon covering the helicopter crash in New York.

The pilot is dead and Mayor Bill de Blasio said this afternoon, “There is no ongoing threat to New York City.”

The hearing with Dean and other witnesses was aired live on C-SPAN, but Congressman Steve Cohen––one of the Democrats at the hearing––told MSNBC’s Ari Melber the big three cable news networks should have covered it:

“The president’s guilty of that [obstruction of justice]. I think we had a successful hearing. It’s just how many people saw it I don’t know. It should have been on MSNBC, it should have been on CNN, it should have been on Fox, and not just on C-SPAN 3.”

Melber asked, “Do you think we the media made a mistake there in not covering it?”

“I definitely think the media did,” Cohen responded. “And I think all three of the major stations should have. C-SPAN 3 doesn’t have the coverage. It was important witnesses, people who are knowledgeable and experts and their testimony and their opinions should have been heard.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com