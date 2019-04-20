Dem Rep. Emanuel Cleaver: Push for Impeachment Will ‘Divide Us Further,’ I’d Rather Defeat Trump in 2020

Following the release of the Mueller report, there’s been some talk about impeachment proceedings that even 2020 candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro are openly discussing.

Other Democratic leaders have been more hesitant, and on MSNBC this afternoon, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D- MO) said they should be careful “talking about contemplating the undoing of an election.”

“I’d rather defeat Donald Trump,” he said. “For those who want to impeach, we’re already a badly divided nation. The impeachment effort is going to only divide us further. Let’s go to the American public and tell them we have an opportunity to re-elect a kleptocrat or Democrat. And I think the majority of the American public will go for a Democrat.”

MSNBC’s Alex Witt asked, “If House Democrats choose not to go down the impeachment route, sir, is an accepted precedent being set for presidential behavior?”

Cleaver pointed out that while the House “may” have the votes, there’s no chance going down this route works with a Republican-controlled Senate.

“I think we’re giving the Republicans an opportunity to put him back in,” he said. “For many of them, even those who come to us behind the scenes and talk about how inept he is, at least they’ll have someone from their own flavor in office and for many of them, it’s power over anything else.”

