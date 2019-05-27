Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) mocked President Donald Trump as “the real low IQ person” on Monday after President Donald Trump endorsed North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un saying former Vice President Joe Biden has low IQ.

“I think Kim is playing the president,” Meeks told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin . “He played him in the first summit. He played him at the second summit. So Kim realizes that the real low IQ person is the president and he can continue to play games with him all along until Kim gets what he wants. In fact, Kim has already gotten what he wants: the world stage.”

After Kim dismissed comments from Biden by calling him a low IQ individual this weekend, Trump said, “Kim Jong-Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is based on his record. I think I agree with him on that.”

“I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster, his administration with President Obama, they were basically a disaster when it came to so many things,” he later said of the former vice president. “Whether it was economy, whether it was military, defense, no matter what it was. They had a lot of problems. So I’m not a fan.”

Watch above, via CNN.

