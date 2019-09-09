Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said today that if Secretary Wilbur Ross really threatened to fire NOAA employees over this Trump-Alabama fallout, then he needs to go.

The New York Times reported today that Ross called the acting head of NOAA and basically said they needed to address the Birmingham NWS contradicting the president, even suggesting firings.

Himes told Wolf Blitzer, “If that story is true — and I don’t know that it is — but if that story is true, the Commerce Secretary needs to resign now. That would be the most blatant use of an official position in the service of the ego and the political fortunes of the president that we have ever seen.”

He noted how communities across the country rely on weather forecasts and “if the commerce secretary is saying I don’t care what’s true, here is what the president wants, he needs to go and he needs to go yesterday.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

