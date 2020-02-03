There was a bit of an unusual moment on the Senate floor Monday afternoon when Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO) invoked Harry Potter to compel the assembled lawmakers to remove President Donald Trump from office.

In his closing argument before the Senate, Crow argued that Trump must be impeached because he will never stop putting his own interests before the interests of the country. To this point, Crow quoted civil rights leader Maya Angelou’s warning that “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

After that, Crow brought up the words of Professor Albus Dumbledore and argued that the country can choose to hold to Trump accountable if they’re strong enough to do so:

“There are a lot of things outside our control, but my wife and I have tried to teach our kids that what we can always control are our choices. It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from Harry Potter. The quote is from Professor Dumbledore, who said, ‘it is our choices that show who we truly are for more than our abilities.’ This trial will soon be over, but there will be many choices for all of us in the days ahead, the most pressing of which is how each of us will decide to fulfill our oath. More than our words, our choices will show the world who we really are, what type of leaders we will be and what type of nation we will be.”

Watch above, via CNN.

