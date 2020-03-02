Rep. Max Rose demonstrated why his political independence is so refreshing during a Monday morning appearance on Morning Joe to discuss the Trump administration’s recent treaty with the Taliban.

Rose is the recently elected congressman that represents a historically Republican district of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn and served in an Afghanistan War that has lasted nearly two decades.

Co-host Joe Scarborough noted that his guest was a recipient of the bronze star and Purple Heart from serving in Afghanistan, before asking if he felt that withdrawing troops from the war-torn country would create a void similar to the rise of ISIS when the US drew down troops in Iraq in 2011.

Rose noted that he has those concerns before siding with the Trump administration. “This decision by the administration is 100% correct,” he averred, adding “we have got to focus on politics now in our longest-standing war.”

“If we continue to only focus on combat, then this war will continue in perpetuity. We now see soldiers enlisting in the United States military who were not born when we first sent our soldiers to Afghanistan.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

