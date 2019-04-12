Dem Rep. Max Rose Slams Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Remarks as ‘Insensitive’ and ‘Offensive’

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) ripped his Democratic colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her “offensive” comments about 9/11 during an appearance on Fox News today.

“Let’s be very clear about this, this is insensitive and it’s offensive,” Rose told Fox News anchor Dana Perino this afternoon. “On 9/11 radical terrorists attacked us. New York City lost thousands of people. My district, Staten Island and South Brooklyn, lost hundreds of cops, firemen, first responders, more than any other district in America.”

The comments Rose condemned were made by Omar during an event for the Council on American-Islamic Relations severals weeks ago.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said — a quote that widely criticized by conservatives for supposedly downplaying the attack.

“There’s a lot of pain right now, in memory of 9/11 and that pain isn’t going anywhere,” Rose continued. “But you know what else there is? There is a lot of urgency to get the victim’s compensation fund extended so we can be there for those first responders who were there on 9/11.”

Omar has responded to the attacks on her — including from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) — by suggesting they could incite additional threats against her, as two men have been arrested for planning to assassinate the Muslim congresswoman.

Watch above, via Fox News.

