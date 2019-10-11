Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on CNN this afternoon after hearing from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch said in her opening statement that President Donald Trump got her removed over “unfounded and false claims” against her, denying multiple charges lobbed at her by individuals like Rudy Giuliani.

Maloney told Wolf Blitzer, “I’m constrained about what I can tell you about the substance of her testimony, but what I want people to know is that Ambassador Yovanovitch gave a gripping and emotional account of presidential abuse of power.”

“This is a good person who served for more than 30 years in the foreign service,” he continued, “who was thrown to the wolves by Mr. Giuliani, who was representing the financial interest of his now-indicted associates, and by President Trump, who was advancing his political interests in trying to get an investigation started in Ukraine of the Bidens. She gave very compelling and very convincing testimony and we owe her a great debt of gratitude.”

Maloney called Yovanovitch a “very credible witness” and said there are other people with crucial information set to be interviewed soon.

Blitzer asked about concerns that Yovanovitch could face some sort of retribution for testifying after the State Department directed her not to appear. Maloney said, “They should leave her alone. She is trying to do her job as she has always done and her duty as a patriotic person who served the country well. She’s telling the truth, she’s credible and she should not be penalized for that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

