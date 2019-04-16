Dem Rep Responds to Sarah Sanders: If She Cared About Smarts She Would’ve ‘Chosen Another Employer’

Over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to the Democratic-led House’s request for President Donald Trump‘s tax returns by saying Congress isn’t “smart enough” to even look through them.

“My guess is most of them don’t do their own taxes,” she added.

Congressman Brad Sherman appeared on CNN this afternoon, and Dana Bash started off by asking, “Are you smart enough to see the president’s tax returns?”

Sherman took a swipe at Sanders and Trump in response:

“I’m surprised to see Sarah Sanders talking about intelligence. If she thought that was an important characteristic, she probably would have chosen another employer.”

He went on to defend himself and other members of Congress, remarking that “attacking the intelligence of members of Congress seems to be the only thing that the president’s spokesperson can do.”

