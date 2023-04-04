Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Warns MSNBC Trump Indictment Being 24/7 ‘Spectacle on Cable News’ Could Mean 2024 GOP Victory

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) warned against turning Donald Trump’s indictment into a 24/7 spectacle on cable news — as he was appearing on MSNBC, running constant coverage of the indictment like most other cable news networks.

Khanna appeared on MSNBC just after network correspondents were reporting from Manhattan where the former president will be indicted. Asked by host José Díaz-Balart what he thought of the former president’s comments on his indictment, Khanna issued a warning against making Trump the center focus of the media.

“I hope we don’t make the same mistake as in 2016 where we just start covering Trump’s trial and Trump’s scandals and we focus still on the school shooting in Tennessee, we focus on the president’s message of bringing manufacturing jobs back, of lowering prices. That’s really what the American people want to hear,” the Democrat said.

He added constant coverage of Trump’s scandals could mean he can win the 2024 presidency, comparing the coverage to 2016 when Trump made a tidal wave of a splash in the Republican presidential primary and then in his general election against Hillary Clinton.

“I fear if this just becomes a Trump spectacle 24/7 on cable news then he’ll benefit in the same way he benefited in 2016,” Khanna said.

There was no followup to Khanna’s question as Yasmin Vossoughian jumped in with a question about Republican criticism of the case as she was reporting from the ground in New York City.

Trump has recently raged against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg numerous times, responding to reports the district attorney is overseeing an indictment related to the former president allegedly misrepresenting hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the case a political witch-hunt.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com