Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D- CA) said today she’s disturbed by the photo of President Donald Trump with the two-month-old infant whose parents were both killed in the horrific El Paso shooting.

A photo of the president and First Lady Melania Trump smiling with the infant got a lot of attention and a significant amount of criticism after it was posted on the first lady’s Twitter account. Tito Anchondo spoke to the Washington Post about bringing his nephew to meet with the president and, per the paper, “said he did not want the photo to be seen through a political lens.” He had told NPR his brother supported the president and said, “I want to see his reaction in person. I want to see if he’s genuine and see if my political views are right or wrong. And see if he feels maybe some kind of remorse for statements that he’s made. I just want to have a human-to-human talk with him and see how he feels.”

On CNN this afternoon, Speier spoke with CNN’s Jim Acosta and reacted to the news that the shooter told police he was targeting Mexicans.

She said, “It’s consistent with his manifesto, it’s also consistent with the kind of language used by the president in terms of wanting to target Mexicans.”

At one point Speier said, “That horrible creepy picture of him with a thumbs-up with Melania holding an orphaned infant I think says it all. He is — as the psychologist and psychiatrists have said, he’s a malignant narcissist and it is always about him.”

Acosta asked, “You were disturbed by that photo?”

“Of course I was,” Speier said. “I’m also disturbed by the crying children of these undocumented workers in Mississippi. What about throwing the book at the employers that intentionally hire undocumented workers and use them and abuse them and then feel comfortable releasing them and getting another whole group of people? These are Jobs that Americans frankly won’t take.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

