Congressman Steve Cohen, a Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, swiped at Fox News’ impeachment coverage for fueling responses from people dismissing the inquiry as a partisan attack.

Alex Witt brought up new polling showing that there’s a pretty big split in the country over impeachment. She asked, “What do you say to your constituents who says this whole investigation is just one big partisan endeavor?”

King responded by invoking Fox:

“Well, for most people who say that, they’ve been watching Fox News too much. Anybody who watches Fox News watches it too much. And these people watch it and they just eat it up and buy all of that stuff, and Hannity and what’s her name, Laura Ingraham or whatever, who said that or allowed Yoo to say that Vindman or whatever and saying that vindman was a traitor or dual… alliances and Dershowitz sat there and listened like a Quisling.”

“They only get the Trump reports and they get people on there that have their futures tied to Trump,” he added.

Cohen said he “feel[s] sorry” for people that support Trump so much that they say things like “God ordained that he is president.” He added, “I think, wow, these people are deluded.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

