Congressman Ro Khanna (D- CA) said today that President Donald Trump deserves credit for ordering the operation that took out the leader of ISIS, but said he should be more careful with his rhetoric.

Khanna commended the U.S. forces that carried out the successful operation taking out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying, “I don’t know a single member of Congress who isn’t very, very happy and honored by what they did for America.”

Wolf Blitzer asked if he gives Trump credit too.

“I give the president credit for ordering the operation. I don’t give him credit for then saying our troops should be taking Syrian oil, and going and bragging and calling — making a mockery of [how] Baghdadi was killed because I think that’s just going to help al-Qaeda and ISIS recruit,” Khanna said. “But sure, he orders the operation. It was a successful operation. Every American should cheer for that.”

He again emphasized he doesn’t want the president “to put our troops in Syria” to take and oil and said POTUS should “tone down the rhetoric.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

