Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D- CA) said on CNN today that President Donald Trump’s conduct is more serious than Richard Nixon’s was with respect to both impeachment processes.

As Lofgren was discussing the historical basis for impeachment, Dana Bash — filling in for Jake Tapper — remarked, “You are the only member of Congress as I mentioned who worked on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachments, you even wrote one of the articles of impeachment against Nixon.”

She asked Lofgren if Trump’s conduct is “beyond anything that Nixon did.”

Lofgren agreed with that sentiment:

“President Nixon’s misconduct related to trying to use the levers of government to hide the Watergate burglary, his misconduct had to do with trying to throw the election, but at least it didn’t involve other foreign nations. If you take a look at what the Founding Fathers were concerned about, it was the interference by foreign governments in our political system that was one of their gravest concerns. Nixon’s behavior didn’t fall into that range. So in that way, this conduct is more serious.”

“I would welcome an opportunity to reach a different conclusion about the president’s misconduct,” she added. “This is not a great time for the country to have a president revealed as doing something so counterproductive to the national interest. It would be wonderful if there were some benign explanation. I’m struggling to think what it would be at this point. But we have to at least allow for that possibility. But if the president’s behavior is as it appears so far, that is a very serious matter that threatens our constitutional order.”

Bash asked about comments she made during the Clinton impeachment process ripping the “Republican overthrow” of government. Lofgren said, “My concern with the Clinton impeachment was there was no high crime or misdemeanor. Lying about sex does not disrupt the constitutional order. It doesn’t threaten the national security… If we were pursuing President Trump because of his cover-up of his affairs, that would be improper. And we’re not going to do that.”

