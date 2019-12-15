Senator Chris Coons (D- DE) expressed some alarm today over what President Donald Trump may do ahead of 2020 if acquitted following the impeachment process.

Chuck Todd asked Coons if Democrats are sending a “mixed message” pursuing impeachment while also working with POTUS on USMCA.

Coons said he’s still hearing from voters that they still want him to be a principled Democrat and work across the aisle to address issues they care about.

Todd read from a Politico piece asking, “What happens when a remorseless president commits the same behavior that got him impeached in the first place — only this time after the House has already deployed the most potent weapon in its arsenal?”

Coons responded by saying “that’s one of my real concerns”:

“The only reason that Speaker Pelosi changed her position and supported moving ahead with an impeachment inquiry was because what Donald Trump is alleged to have done — and all evidence points to him having done it, which is to invite foreign interference in our next election — undermines the very core of our democracy, which is free and fair elections where foreign parties aren’t influencing the outcome. If he is ultimately exonerated in the Senate, if the Senate Republican majority refuses to discipline him through impeachment, he will be unbounded. And I’m gravely concerned about what else he might do between now and the 2020 election, when there are no restrictions on his behavior.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

