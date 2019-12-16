Senator Chris Murphy (D- CT) said today that Democrats would not let the Senate trial after this week’s likely House vote to impeachment President Trump to turn into a “showcase for right-wing conspiracies.”

“We’re not going to turn the Senate into a circus for conspiracy theories that the right-wing media machine is dreaming up,” Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT on whether he would be willing to cut a deal with the GOP to allow Hunter Biden to testify in exchange for first-hand witnesses. pic.twitter.com/9w5R6BE41B — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 17, 2019

Wolf Blitzer asked Murphy if he would be open to a deal where they get to call witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney and Republicans call witnesses like Hunter Biden.

“We’re not going to turn the Senate into a circus for conspiracy theories that the right-wing media machine is dreaming up,” Murphy responded. He said they want to hear from witnesses who can “testify to the facts” and not make it a “showcase for wild right-wing conspiracies.”

He said there are a few Republican senators with “an interest in getting to the truth” and said it’s likely there’s more information to be discovered from the White House — particularly if Mulvaney testifies.

You can watch above, via CNN.

