Dem Strategist and Former Trump Official Throw Down Over Hunter Biden Allegations: Did You Give The Post The Laptop?

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner moderated an at times heated debate between Democratic strategist Laura Fink and former Trump official Mercedes Schlapp on Fox News Friday.

Faulkner got the heart of the debate surrounding Hunter Biden on right-wing media and asked Fink has “the president been compromised by anything that his son might have done?”

“Look, there is absolutely no connection between Hunter Biden’s businesses and nothing has been unearthed to suggest that as in your reporting, Harris, suggests as well” Fink responded.

“There is not a connection. What Americans see in Hunter Biden especially women can relate to. This was a well-connected wealthy guy that had access and got paid millions for doing a bad job at what he was paid to do,” she continued.

“You think this is a gender thing?” Interjected Faulkner.

“No, I think all Americans can relate to it. When you are well connected, but especially women. We see it a lot. Americans can relate to that but as to what it has to do with the Biden presidency I would say very little. I think this headache is really more of a right-wing conservative journalism hangover,” Fink argued.

“Oh please, please. No, no, Harris, I have to respond,” said Schlapp as the three spoke over each other.

“I was on the presidential campaign with President Trump and when we brought up the questions about Hunter Biden and the laptops and the emails that the New York Post had leaked exclusively the Washington Post refused to verify for months and then they told us on the campaign that we couldn’t bring up Hunter Biden because they were like it could be part of a Russian misinformation campaign,” Schlapp said, adding, “That’s a disservice to the American people when the mainstream media are not…”

“Did you give them the drive, did you give them the laptop?” interrupted Fink as Schlapp began raising her voice.

“They refused to question and cover the news and they refused to let us speak about this issue on air,” Schlapp continued.

“I am sorry what was your question?” asked Schlapp as Fink continued to ask if she gave “them the drive.”

“Oh, please. Are you serious? Are you seriously asking me that question? Give me a break,” Schlapp said, brushing off Fink’s question. Fink was apparently alluding to the fact that people surrounding Donald Trump shopped the Hunter Biden laptop story around to various news outlets, including Fox News, which passed on the story due to credibility concerns.

“We did our job bringing up these issues,” Schlapp added. “The New York Post reported on this and the liberal media refused to cover this because as you know their goal was they always hated Donald Trump, they weren’t going to give Donald Trump a fair shake, and wanted Joe Biden in the White House,” Schlapp concluded before Faulkner ended the segment.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

