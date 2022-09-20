The Texas sheriff who is investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard ordered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) disagrees with Vice President Kamala Harris the southern border is “secure.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced at a press conference Friday his office is looking into two flights that carried 48 Venezuelan migrants from Central Texas to Massachusetts.

Salazar claimed the migrants were “lured” onto the planes under “false pretenses.”

The Democratic lawman joined CNN to discuss the publicity surrounding his press conference Tuesday afternoon. He told network host Alisyn Camerota migrants from places such as South America deserve opportunities.

After he criticized the work ethic of some American citizens, Salazar said they need jobs.

“Give them the opportunity to work legally and make sure that the employers are doing it the right way and paying them correctly,” he said. “And here is the catch, tax them on it so they are paying taxes.”

Camerota later played a clip of Harris saying the country’s border with Mexico is “secure.”

The host asked Salazar if he agrees with the assessment. The sheriff did not:

I don’t think that the border is as secure as the folks in D.C. might believe. You know, I’ve talked to lots of my fellow sheriffs here in the state of Texas, Republican and Democrat, with regard to Texas sheriffs, it is not about red or blue with us, it is about the gold in our badge and the knowledge that it if any part of our state – in other words – our little piece of the pie, our county is weak, than the whole state is weak.

Salazar said someone from the Biden administration should visit the border to see it for themselves.

“I think that if the White House came down and got an eye on Texas and saw firsthand, which is what I’ve been asking them for for a while, come down and get an eye on the problem, I would beg to differ. I don’t think that the border is as secure as what folks are maybe telling them.”

Salazar said he could point to “solutions” for a secure border, and added, “it’s gonna start with somebody from D.C. making the trip down here and talking to us.”

Watch above, via CNN.

