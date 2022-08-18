Democrat Alan Dershowitz Rips Media’s Liberal Legal Pundits: ‘Anything That Gets Trump Is Ok… That’s CNN’s Mantra’

Alan Dershowitz attacked the media for offering a platform for partisan legal experts to spin theories they believe might end former President Donald Trump’s political career and possibly jail him.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s Spicer & Co. on Thursday, the former Harvard Law School professor hit both CNN and MSNBC.

While he did not name MSNBC, he did repeatedly invoke the name of left-wing pundit and fellow Harvard Law alumnus Laurence Tribe – a frequent guest on the network.

Spicer aired a clip from CNN’s New Day from Thursday in which legal analyst Elliot Williams argued the Aug. 8 raid at Trump’s home is becoming like a law exam question, where students must answer where they see “potential crimes.”

Dershowitz viewed the clip, and unleashed on the above-mentioned parties.

“Talk about a law school exam, I know something about that,” Dershowitz said. “I did it for 50 years. When I gave a law school exam, I would say list all the crimes and then exercise judgment and show which crimes should be prosecuted.”

Targeting Tribe, Dershowitz said he would have flunked the frequent CNN and MSNBC guest.

“He would have failed because one of the things he said on CNN is that, in his judgment, his former student [Merrick Garland] should be prosecuting Donald Trump for attempting to murder Vice President Pence. That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard a law professor say in 60 years, and yet he’s embraced by CNN, he’s embraced by the left.”

Dershowitz, a liberal, added:

The rule is, if you can get Trump, the Constitution be damned, the law be damned, statutes be damned, judgment be damned. Anything that gets Trump is okay and permissible. That CNN’s mantra, that’s Larry Tribe’s mantra. That’s the mantra of many people in the get Trump movement. I’m in favor of the save the constitution movement, even if it means you don’t get somebody. The Constitution is more important than any particular case.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com