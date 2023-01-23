Democrat Calls For Investigation Into Chinese Donations to U. Penn – Where Biden Docs Were Found: All The Facts Should ‘Come Out’

California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joined Fox News on Monday to weigh on the ongoing controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents and ceded during the interview that Chinese connections with the University of Pennsylvania, where some of the documents were found, should be investigated.

The interview began with a somewhat contentious back and forth between Khanna and anchor John Roberts after Roberts played a clip of Democrats criticizing Biden on the issue.

“Joe Manchin said. I think that the president should have a lot of regrets. Do you want to add your voice here, Congressman?” Roberts asked.

“I hope we can get this out of partisanship,” Khanna replied, adding:

Why can’t we have a process to make sure that classified documents aren’t removed from the executive branch, no matter who the president is, and that there is a process to make sure that no senator or congressman is removing these. Now, obviously, no one can defend having classified documents sitting at a Penn Center or a personal residence. And I believe the president will acknowledge that that was a mistake. But character is acknowledging mistakes, being forthcoming and honest. And I think the American people will judge him based on if he’s fully cooperating and if he’s fully honest. And if he is, I think they will respect that.

“I’m curious. You said, ‘I hope that we can get away from partisanship with this’ after what Joe Manchin said. Do you believe what he said was partisan?” Roberts followed up.

“Well, I’m saying that, you know, you have the Republican committees wanting to investigate President Biden, but they shouldn’t. Well, they were supposed to get it, but they were silent with the same thing happened with President Trump,” Khanna replied.

“They also didn’t control the committees,” shot back Roberts.

“They were the ranking member. I didn’t hear them saying that there should be investigations. So my point is, instead of personalizing this, why don’t we have a reform that whoever the president is, whoever the vice president is, they should not be removing classified information. There should be a place they need to go in the skiff or a situation room to view that information,” Khanna concluded.

“I was just curious as to why you went down that path, because nothing we’ve done so far would have seemed to indicate that anybody was personalizing anything. Let me ask you this question, because here’s what the president said the day after he was inaugurated in 2021. Listen here,” Roberts said, before playing a clip.

“The vice president, Harris and I and our entire administration will always be honest and transparent with you about both the good news and the bad,” Biden says in the clip.

“It’ll be the most transparent administration ever. I mean, we’ve heard that before. But what about the president’s pledge? There doesn’t seem to be a tremendous amount of transparency going on here,” asked Roberts.

“Oh, look he was part, President Obama had an incredibly ethical and transparent administration, not a single special prosecutor, independent counsel appointed. And President Biden, I think, inherited that. Now, this is an unfortunate incident. I mean, no one is going to defend the idea that classified documents were found in the Penn Center or his personal residence,” Khanna replied, adding:

But what will mark transparency is if they’re fully transparent, honest and cooperating. And I believe that the lawyers have cooperated with the Justice Department, and we will get a full public accounting of what happened.

“Congressman, what about the potential connections with China here and the tens of millions of dollars that China gave to the University of Pennsylvania at the same time these classified documents were sitting in the Penn Biden Center?” Roberts asked.

“Well, we need to look at that. We need to know what the facts are,” Khanna replied, adding:

Who was the money coming from? Was it coming from private individuals? Was it coming from people with ties to the Chinese Communist Party? What was the purpose of the funding? Was it connected in any way to the Penn Center? I mean, we can’t just have two facts out there without a deeper investigation of all the facts. But if you’re asking, should all the facts come out? Of course they should.

The interview concluded with Roberts asking Khanna about his position on bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. from Asia, an issue the two readily agreed on.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

