Democrat Madeleine Dean Says Republicans Are Just ‘Mouths of a Cult’ in MSNBC Segment on ‘Scaring’ Voters

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean, vice-chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told MSNBC’s Cori Coffin on Saturday that Republicans have no agenda and are nothing more than the “mouths of a cult.”

Rep. Dean was one of Donald Trump‘s second impeachment managers, and was on to discuss the January 6 committee potentially calling him as a witness. But the conversation turned to the November election, which most observers expect to go poorly for Democrats.

Coffin played a clip of NBC News analyst John Heilemann from earlier in the week, in which he told Nicolle Wallace that Democrats must “scare the crap” out of their base voters if they want to avoid a catastrophe in November.

“Say ‘this party is crazy town. It’s Trumpist. Trump is a threat to our democracy,'” said Heilemann describing a strategy forming for the party to limit losses. “Try to make Democratic base voters scared again.”

“Do you feel that this is an effective strategy?” Coffin asked Dean after the clip.

“I think Heilemann has a good point,” Rep. Dean replied. “And we will be making sure we message about upholding our democracy and that nothing less is at stake.”

Dean then said she wanted to “pivot” from that to explain what Democrats “are about,” and listed some legislative action from the week.

“Listen to what the Republicans do,” she said in comparison. “All they do is whine and wallow about the things they are against. They never lift up anything that they are for.”

“They only want to make you afraid of it. They only want to demonize the other,” said Dean, who had just agreed with Heilemann’s explicit strategy of making people afraid and demonizing Republicans. “They have no plan, and I say this sincerely: I wish they had a plan. I wish they had an agenda.”

“This election is going to be clear and we will retain and, I believe, grow the majority, both in the Senate and in the House,” said Dean. “Because the Democrats stand for democracy and we stand for doing things.”

“Republicans have no agenda. They’re simply the mouths of a cult,” she concluded, tacking on a “for the most part” at the end.

Watch the clip of Heilemann’s strategy in action above, via MSNBC.

