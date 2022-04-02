‘Democrat Party is Waging War On Reality, War On Science, War On Children, War On Women’ Rages Trump at Michigan Rally

At his rally in Michigan on Saturday, ex-president Donald Trump raged about “far-left gender theories” and “extremist” transgender ideology as he called for the next Republican Congress to “stand up for parental rights.”

Trump called for a “parental veto” over what children are being taught or told by teachers, a hot topic in the GOP recently, particularly in Florida where the Parental Rights in Education Act – frequently described by the media and Democrats as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill – has been a major story and subject of controversy.

As he broached the subject, Trump first talked about critical race theory and President Joe Biden.

“A Republican congressman to stand up for parental rights, it’s about time, right?” said Trump during his rally, which featured candidates in the state that he has endorsed. “As president, I was proud to issue the world’s first ban on critical race theory. Joe Biden rescinded that order immediately. But when we retake Congress, Republicans must ban critical race theory in our schools, ban it in our military and ban it in every part of our federal, state, and local governments.”

“Furthermore, America’s moms and dads must be given a veto over anyone teaching far left gender theories to their children in school without parental consent, it’s unbelievable,” he then said. “This week, the Biden administration released guidance endorsing hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex-changing surgeries for children and minor use.”

Trump asked the audience to imagine a child growing up to regret such measures and blaming their parents and the government, and talked about the Biden administration.

“Who the hell would have ever believed we would even be talking about this stuff, right? Who would believe it?” he said.

“With their extremist sex and gender ideology, the Democrat Party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women,” he said.

“The Republican Party is now the party of American women and American children, and we will protect women in sports. Women in sports and not allow men to enter into the women’s game,” said Trump before switching to the subject of the members of the crowd behind his stage, and whether or not people in Hollywood will admit to having voted for him.

At another point in the rally, Trump brought up the recent news about White House press secretary Jen Psaki potentially joining MSNBC after she leaves the White House.

