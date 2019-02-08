Democrat Rep. Tells CNN He ‘Believes Whitaker is Lying’ Under Oath About Conversations with Trump

During a recess from Friday’s Judiciary Committee hearing with testimony from acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, CNN’s Maju Raju reported on his conversation with Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), a member of the committee, about the assertions made up to that point.

Anchor Brianna Keilar asked Raju for an update, and he ran through some of the events of the hearing so far before he related the exchange he had with Rep. Cohen.

“[Whitaker has] tried to make it clear that he has not interfered with the Mueller investigation, which is a big concern of Democrats,” said Raju. “But I can tell you Democrats are not assured by his blanket assurances.”

“In fact, I just talked to one Democratic member, Steve Cohen, who told me that he believes that Whitaker is lying about his insistence that he did not speak to the president about the Mueller investigation,” he said. “A pretty remarkable charge from a sitting member of Congress, a Democrat who contends that the acting attorney general is misleading Congress, which of course is a crime.”

