Ohio Democrat Tells MSNBC a Gas Stove Ban Would Be ‘Last Resort’ Only If Other Steps Fail

Ohio Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown told MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser on Saturday that the “extreme” of implementing a ban on gas stoves would be a “very last resort” in the event other steps were not effective on the issue.

A Bloomberg report this week quoted Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), calling gas stoves a “hidden hazard,” and saying that “any option is on the table” in combatting that hazard.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he is quoted.

That article became a viral sensation over the week with big-name politicians weighing in, including Democrat “squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The media have mocked the reaction as nonsensical, hysterical, or conspiracy-minded despite the idea having been floated and quoted by a commissioner at the agency that would implement it.

In comments responding to the kerfuffle, the CPSC said it “has not proposed any regulatory action on gas stoves at this time.”

On the subject of whether Democrats are interested in such a ban at a future time, Rep. Brown, herself a gas-stove user, says only as a “very, very, very, very last resort.” Instead, she would rather an “education crusade” and warning labels on products about health hazards that could be associated with the appliance.

“But you’re not calling for a ban, Congresswoman,” prompted MSNBC’s Reiser.

“I’m not calling for a ban,” said the congresswoman. “As a proud gas stove user, that would not be one of the things that I would, that I would want to impose on people like myself.”

REISER: Want to talk to you about something that sort of lit up, so to speak, some social media this week, the issue of gas stoves. We saw Republicans jumping over this issue. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission did call them a hidden hazard. So we saw people kind of using this as a political football. In fact, two congressmen actually introduced a bill prohibiting bans on gas stoves. But you have spoken about legitimate health concerns you have. Talk to us about that. REP. BROWN: Well, in the 11th Congressional District, which is one of the poorest big cities in the country, Cleveland, Ohio, we have communities that are disproportionately impacted by health disparities, and asthma is one of them. And we can trace this scientifically, that 13 nearly 13% of children related asthma is directly connected to gas stoves. So this is an issue that is of great importance to me. Now, we’re not going to the extreme of banning gas stoves, but what we want to do is educate. And what we also want to do is make sure that we are informing people so that they can make the adjustments and the modifications, making sure that their windows are open, their homes are properly ventilated, bringing this to their attention so we can deal with the disparities that have come as a result of gas stoves in marginalized communities. REISER: But you’re not calling for a ban, Congresswoman. REP. BROWN: I’m not calling for a ban. I am a proud user of a gas stove. But I. I would not go that far. I think that is the very, very, very, very last resort and one that I think we wouldn’t need to get to if we implement the steps of, again, informing people, going on an education crusade, if you will, and also implementing some warning labels as it relates to gas stoves when people are purchasing them so that they know what some of the dangers are as it relates to gas stoves. But as a proud gas stove user, that would not be one of the things that I would, that I would want to impose on people like myself.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com