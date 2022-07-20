Democrat Trolls Tucker Carlson in Hearing While Re-Upping Call to End Filibuster: ‘He Attacked Me on His Stupid Show, So Obviously I’m Going to Do It Again’

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) took a shot at Fox News host Tucker Carlson during a committee hearing on gun violence legislation on Wednesday.

Jones reiterated his call for the Senate to end the filibuster in order to pass expansive gun control legislation during a House Judiciary Committee meeting regarding a pair of bills. While the Democrats control the 50-50 Senate by virtue of the vice president’s tie-breaking vote, 60 votes are required to advance most pieces of legislation.

Democrats could abolish the filibuster with a simple majority vote, but Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) have said they will not support such a move.

Jones called for eliminating the filibuster last month, which prompted Carlson to lash out against him on his show.

“Mondaire Jones wants power,” Carlson said. “They all do and to that end, he wants to end the filibuster, destroy the entire judiciary to ‘end gun violence.'”

The comments did not go unnoticed by the congressman, who referenced them on Wednesday and took a shot at Carlson’s “stupid show.”

Jones: The last time I called for the Senate to abolish the filibuster to pass an assault weapons ban, Tucker Carlson attacked me on his stupid show, so obviously I’m going to do it again pic.twitter.com/cCrxTeilNP — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2022

“The last time I called for the Senate to abolish the filibuster to pass an assault weapons ban, the right-wing media went berserk,” Jones told the committee. “Tucker Carlson attacked me on his stupid show, so obviously I’m going to do it again for the people.”

Even if the House passes the bills in question, they are all but certain to fail to notch the 60 votes necessary to advance in the Senate.

