Democratic Lawmaker Blasts Republicans At Impeachment Inquiry For Ignoring That Trump Hid Classified Documents ‘In The Sh*tter’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) went off on Republicans during the House GOP-led impeachment hearing on Thursday over their lack of outrage for Donald Trump hiding classified documents in his bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

The democratic lawmaker during her questioning of impeachment witness Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law expert, hammered the GOP for investigating President Joe Biden for corruption while showing a lack of interest in Trump’s criminal charges.

The former president was charged by special counsel Jack Smith for his handling of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House. Moreover, Trump faces three other indictments in three different jurisdictions.

Crockett questioned Gerhardt in a long televised rant questioning what crimes Biden committed before listing off some of the 91 criminal charges Trump faces.

“When you’re talking about impeachment, you’re talking about high crimes or misdemeanors,” Crockett said. “And I can’t seem to find the crime. And honestly, no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed.”

“But when we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they’re blind. They don’t know what this is,” she added while waving a picture of boxes of classified documents found at Trump’s Florida estate. “These are our national secrets! Looks like in the shitter to me. This looks like more evidence of our national secrets say on a stage at Mar-a-Lago.”

Republicans in the House have accused Biden of influencing his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings while serving as vice president.

“I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally,” Crockett concluded. “I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child until they find some evidence. We need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

