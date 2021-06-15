Democratic Rep. Blasts Republicans Who Voted Against Bill Awarding Medals to Police for 1/6 Response: ‘They Now Are Part of the Insurrectionist Mob’

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D- VA) went off Tuesday night on the Republicans who voted against legislation honoring the police officers who responded to the riots at the Capitol on January 6th.

The House overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to award Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement over their actions on that day, but 21 Republicans voted against it, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Paul Gosar.

Burnett was stunned by their vote too, and asked Connolly for his response.

He called it a “new low”:

They voted to overturn an election, but in their vote today they kind of sealed the deal of basically affiliating with the mob. They now are part of the insurrectionist mob. They brought enormous disrepute and dishonor on themselves in not honoring the brave men and women who defended the Capitol of the United States, everybody in it, but also defending the symbol of democracy in the world, not just here in the United States. Shameful moment.

A few of the Republicans who voted against the bill, including Greene, said they objected to language like “insurrection” being used.

Burnett also asked Connolly about the day’s House Oversight Committee hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who didn’t want to use the word “insurrection” because of its strict legal meaning.

Connolly said people shouldn’t be “quibbling over the words” with something this serious and added, “It was what it was, an insurrection. An armed insurrection.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

