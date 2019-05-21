Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier Speaks Out on Abortion: Government ‘Has No Right in My Vagina’

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) added a powerful voice to the abortion rights debate when she talked about her own experience ending a pregnancy, and defiantly said that “the government has no right in my uterus, has no right in my vagina.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, host Alisyn Camerota asked Speier about a recent tweet in which Speier shared that “I had an abortion,” and added that “It was the best choice for my health & my family. While it was an immensely hard decision, I don’t regret it.”

“So many women have thank you for sharing that, so many women have come forward and shared their own stories, and I’m just wondering why you felt compelled to make such a personal statement public?” Camerota asked.

Speier reminded Camerota that she has previously spoken out about her experience, during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives in 2011.

“It was a second trimester abortion, the fetus had dropped through the cervix and into the vagina,” Speier told Camerota. “It was a painful process, and it was incumbent on me to do it at that time, the fetus was not going to survive outside of the womb.:

Speier said that at the time of her floor speech, she was “particularly unnerved by my colleagues, Republican men who had never endured that experience, to talk about it in such a cavalier way, to somehow suggest that this is something you do just without any thought. It was painful, it’s painful for every woman.”

“And I think what you’re witnessing now across this country is, this is a decision that a woman makes in conjunction with her family and her physician,” Speier continued. “And the government has no right in my uterus, has no right in my vagina, and it’s time for us to be very clear and straightforward about that.”

And why do you think that in this particular cultural moment, it does seem as though women are somehow being depicted as monsters,” Camerota said, and asked “Why do you feel that that narrative has sprouted in this, passed with the Alabama law, with what we’re seeing in Georgia, etc etc?”

“So, I don’t believe that they’re being depicted as monsters, I think that women are being depicted as chattel,” Speier said. “That somehow we are the property of someone else. I mean the truth of the matter is you don’t get pregnant unless a man put sperm into your body. And yet the whole obligation about having a child resides with the woman. And if we are going to start regulating women and their reproductive Health, well maybe we should start regulating men and their reproductive health.”

“This has gotten quite absurd, and I think Alabama is just one more example of the many states that have now passed laws to treat women as if they do not have control over their own bodies,” Speier said.

The congresswoman sent her tweet with the hashtag #YouKnowMe, which encourages people to share their own experiences with abortion.

