Democratic Rep. Says Kevin McCarthy Could Put Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene on 1/6 Committee to ‘Bend the Knee’ to Trump

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on MSNBC Friday night that he expects that Donald Trump will recommend to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy members of Congress he wants to serve on the soon-to-be-formed House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection.

Earlier in the day, McCarthy was asked by a press conference if he’d commit to avoid appointing Republican members who have downplayed what occurred that day. McCarthy dodged by saying that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced she will form the committee, hadn’t told him anything about it.

“I guess that’s the way out of the question,” said host Chris Hayes after playing a snippet from the presser.

Jeffries responded by saying he thinks Trump will personally recommend members to McCarthy who will investigate the Capitol riot:

It wouldn’t shock me if he chose Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert. He’s got quite a collection of characters to choose from. It’s not my expectation, given Kevin McCarthy’s past practice, that he’ll do anything other than bend the knee to Donald Trump. In fact, we probably can expect that Donald Trump, over the next few days, will issue recommendations as to who he thinks should be on this committee. And Kevin McCarthy will follow those recommendations, hook, line, and sinker. But that’s not going to stop us from uncovering the truth.

Jordan, Greene, and Boebert have been especially vocal defenders of Trump.

In February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments amid a series of questionable statements she had made, and after it was revealed she liked a social media post advocating for Pelosi’s assassination. She has also spread QAnon conspiracy theories on social media.

On Thursday, Pelosi announced she was forming the committee less than a month after a measure to form an independent bipartisan commission was sunk by the Senate in a procedural vote. The measure gained 54 votes, six shy of the 60 necessary to advance. Only six Republicans voted in favor.

Watch above via MSNBC.

