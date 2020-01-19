Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Says He’d Be ‘Fine’ With GOP Calling Hunter Biden as Witness

Senator Sherrod Brown (D- OH) said today he’d be fine with Republicans calling Hunter Biden as a witness, even as he questioned the reasoning for hearing from the former veep’s son.

Brown told CNN’s Brianna Keilar, “I don’t know how you justify not calling witnesses and not introducing new information, if it’s related to this trial that has an impact on it.”

He said it would be a “sham trial” without witnesses. “Before I know how I’m going to vote, I want to hear the president’s side. But I also want to hear witnesses and see the new evidence.”

Keilar noted how while Democrats may want to hear from John Bolton, but then Republicans will want to call Hunter Biden.

“Fine,” Brown said. We take the position that we want to hear from witnesses. I don’t know what Hunter Biden has to do with the phone call that was made…”

Keilar asked, “But you’re fine hearing from him?”

He said he is, but added, “I think many Republicans think that’s a distraction. That’s what Republican senators tell me quietly. Republican senators also quietly tell me this president is a bigot and tell me this president lies a lot. They don’t say that publicly. But I guess that’s beside the point for this trial.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

