Democratic Strategist Blames Left-Wing Media for Keeping Trump ‘Alive’: They Talk About Him More On MSNBC Than Fox

Democratic strategist Hillary Rosen blamed left-wing media for keeping former President Donald Trump “alive,” saying they talk about him more on MSNBC than Fox News.

Here’s how the exchange between GOP strategist Alice Stewart and Rosen went down amid reports that Trump could announce a 2024 presidential bid Monday night at a rally in Ohio:

STEWART: I think whether or not he announces tonight is beside the point. He just wants us to be talking about him today all day long. And the reality is, many Republicans across the country do not want him to get back in. Because they were ready to turn the page on Donald Trump, they were ready to put him in the rearview mirror and he has remerged himself after the Mar-a-Lago searches came about. But Republicans have done well to date and polling looks like we’ll do well on Election Day because Donald Trump is not in the picture, because we were not constantly talking about his tweets and his comments and his actions.

Republicans were able to focus on the policies that were important to the American people, top of mind, immigration, inflation, crime, and issues that people are really concerned with. And we were fortunate that Republicans across the board focus on issues that were important to them. The Democrats tended to have the eye off the ball, focusing on other issues that weren’t top of mind. But I can tell you this, there are a lot of Republicans that are hoping we can at least get through Election Day without Donald Trump putting his name in the mix because we’re poised to do well on Election Day, but regardless of what the numbers are, regardless of what the polls show, everyone should get out and vote.

ROSEN: I’m going to agree with Alice on this one. Well, which is really this: Look, they’ve talked about Donald Trump more on MSNBC than they have on Fox News in the last year. Let’s be real. In many respects, his life as the left’s boogeyman has kept him alive and that has kept his base very enthusiastic. And, you know, that’s sort of at our own peril when we’ve done that and I think that in many respects Republicans and Democrats and centrist Democrats, they do want to turn the page. I think a food fight in the Republican — in a Republican primary is good for Democrats. So if he wants to go and make a mess of this, like, have at it. But I will say that, you know, we have kept a lot of oxygen on our side in Donald Trump’s, you know, balloon.