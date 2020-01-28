Democratic-Turned-Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew Fires Up the Crowd at Trump Rally: ‘Are We Going to Keep America Great?!’

Congressman Jeff Van Drew was a Democrat until just last month when he became a Republican before the House impeachment vote. Weeks later, the former Democrat appeared on stage with President Donald Trump firing up the audience at a Keep America Great campaign rally.

Trump gave Van Drew effusive praise and said, “It’s an honor to be with you.”

Van Drew proceeded to speak at the mic and say, “How about having the president right here in South Jersey? What a great day! Now I heard that the folks in this room can make more noise and more applause than anywhere in the world, so we’re going to do one more time for this man right here!”

He thanked POTUS for holding the rally and praised him as “a man who kept his word to ensure that the eyes of the world are on South Jersey and all of us.”

The former Democratic congressman championed the president’s accomplishments and added, “This very year is a flashpoint election. Are we going to allow ourselves just to be like any other nation in the world? Or are we going to keep America great?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]