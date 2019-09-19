Dennis Rodman was asked briefly about his role in the U.S. negotiations with North Korea at the end of his interview on Fox & Friends Thursday and offered a stunning prediction: the dictator Kim Jong Un will visit the United States within two years.

The former basketball star is one of the rare — only? — Americans who can boast a close relationship with both President Donald Trump (he was a contestant on The Apprentice) and the North Korean leader, who has hosted him in Pyongyang several times.

When asked about Kim on Fox & Friends, Rodman confirmed the dictator is one of his best friends. “I did have an of impact on some of the things that’s happening in North Korea,” he added. “Donald Trump is doing a great job.”

“Can the president make a deal with him?” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy asked.

“I think he can,” Rodman said. “People better watch out for this: Kim Jong Un will be in American in 18 to 24 months. I guarantee you.”

“As heads of state or is he going to defect?” host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“He’s coming to do one thing: to visit America,” Rodman said. Host Ainsley Earhardt ended the interview there.

Watch above, via Fox News.

