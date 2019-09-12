Dental Malfunction? Joe Biden’s Teeth Appeared to Almost Fall Out of His Mouth During Debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden received decent reviews for his debate performance on Thursday night, but things almost took a turn for the messy when halfway through the event it looked like his teeth nearly fell out of his mouth.
The septuagenarian presidential candidate — and frontrunner — faced a steady barrage of attacks from his opponents, notably Julian Castro who appeared to jab at Biden over his memory. He offered a rambling diatribe about record players when he was asked about slavery. And then, when answering a question from ABC News anchor David Muir, Biden had an awkward oral mishap, which didn’t go unnoticed on social media.
Check it out for yourself, above, via ABC News.
