Former Vice President Joe Biden received decent reviews for his debate performance on Thursday night, but things almost took a turn for the messy when halfway through the event it looked like his teeth nearly fell out of his mouth.

The septuagenarian presidential candidate — and frontrunner — faced a steady barrage of attacks from his opponents, notably Julian Castro who appeared to jab at Biden over his memory. He offered a rambling diatribe about record players when he was asked about slavery. And then, when answering a question from ABC News anchor David Muir, Biden had an awkward oral mishap, which didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

Check it out for yourself, above, via ABC News.

